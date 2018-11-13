Check Out the Coolest Tracers and Craziest Junkrats in the Overwatch Cosplay Battle

Get your sewing kits and cardboard boxes ready, because Blizzard has just launched an international Overwatch cosplay competition for the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Germany. Six teams of three cosplayers will showcase their skills by creating one costume each over the course of three months.

Here’s Blizzard’s official description for the competition:

In the Overwatch Cosplay Battle, six teams of three cosplayers from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Russia will showcase their skills by creating one costume each over the course of three months. Help choose which cosplay your team creates by voting for your favorite project! You can learn more about the teams and follow their progress right here. An official jury made up of Blizzard artists and cosplay professionals will select a Grand Prize winner from the six completed costumes, and you’ll be able to cast your votes once again to choose the Community Favorite.

Among the jury that will decide the winner is none other than Rachel Day, the visual effects artist for Blizzard, as well as Lead Character Artist Renaud Galand. Also judging are two renowned cosplayers, Svetlana Quint and Justyna Sosnowska. Quint was so well recognized for her cosplay efforts that Blizzard named an item after her in World of Warcraft.

Be sure to keep an eye on Blizzard’s voting page for updates on entries and closing dates. We’re sure to be in some visual treats with the amount of skins and characters available to portray. The recent addition of Ashe will surely provide an entire avenue that can also be explored. What character would you like to see brought to life? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: Play Overwatch]