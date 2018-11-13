PS4 Owners Are Getting PUBG With PlayStation-Themed Exclusive Content

It’s official, everyone. After lots of speculation and rumors, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is finally coming to the PlayStation 4. The announcement was made on the PlayStation Blog, and it officially launches on December 7, 2018. It’s available for preorder now, which means you can get your hands on some exclusive PlayStation gear.

Check out the announcement trailer here:

Unlike fellow battle royale juggernaut Fortnite, you do have to pay to play PUBG. While the base version of the game will cost you $30, there are many other editions you can get your hands on. Here are the different versions of PUBG you can preorder now:

Disc Edition

$30 USD (MSRP) / $38.99 CAD (MSRP)

Includes: Base Game

Looter’s Digital Edition

$30 USD (MSRP) / $38.99 CAD (MSRP)

Includes: Base Game

Survivor’s Digital Edition

$50 USD (MSRP) / $64.99 CAD (MSRP)

Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP

Champion’s Digital Edition

$60 USD (MSRP) / $77.99 CAD (MSRP)

Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 6,000 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP

Preording PUBG won’t just get you the game, however. You’ll get some PlayStation-exclusive content for both in and out of the game. The in-game goods feature imagery from two iconic Sony franchises. With the Nathan Drake Desert Outfit skin, you’ll look like you stepped right out of Uncharted. You’ll also get access to Ellie’s backpack from The Last of Us, making you feel like you can take on anything, from Clickers to fellow players.

You’ll also be gifted with some aesthetic items to use outside of the game, too. A PUBG preorder will gift you with both a PUBG PSN avatar and theme! You’ll never have to leave the battleground with these equipped!

The PUBG announcement comes after an increasing number of leaks emerged. A PUBG icon originally appeared on PS4 servers, sparking rumors of a December release. Then came an Amazon leak that featured a December 8th release date, which ultimately turned out to be off (by only a day, though). The most recent leak came from an alleged PlayStation ad that recently popped up, fueling the rumors even more. Well, it’s finally real now.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]