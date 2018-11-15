Get Your First Look at Degrees of Separation’s Puzzles

After teaming with publisher Modus Games to bring its latest game to the masses, Norwegian indie developer Moondrop Studios has released the first gameplay trailer for Degrees of Separation. A 2D puzzle-adventure game with two protagonists, Ember and Rime, Degrees of Separation will allow players to venture into its vibrantly colorful world independently or with a co-op partner.

See Ember and Rise in action below:

Fallout: New Vegas Writer Chris Avellone, who now serves as Narrative Designer on Techland’s Dying Light 2, crafted the story for Degrees of Separation. Avellone’s latest adventure is a far cry from his well known explorations of the apocalypse, however.

Able to control the elements in their respective warm and cold environments, Ember and Rime set off on similar journeys from two separate locales. Using the protagonists’ hot and cold abilities, players will bridge the gap between Ember and Rise over course of this non-linear adventure, which is rife with environmental puzzles.

At a first glance, Degrees of Separation is reminiscent of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons from Josef Fares, the A Way Out director. In Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, the player also simultaneously controls two characters as they embark on an emotionally deep and narrative-driven journey. That said, Degrees of Separation appears as though it aims to carve its own path, both aesthetically and from a gameplay perspective.

Players on the PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One will be able to experience Degrees of Separation on February 14, 2018 for $19.99.