Nomura Assures Fans Final Fantasy VII Remake Development Is ‘Going Favorably’

It’s understandable to be somewhat worried about the state of the Final Fantasy VII remake. Nothing has been shown of it since its announcement at E3 2015 and the gameplay trailer at PSX 2015. In the time since, development was brought in-house, and many are wondering what exactly the state of this enigmatic title is. According to director Tetsuya Nomura, fans shouldn’t be worried and development is going smoothly.

In an interview with Famitsu, Nomura addressed alleged comments about Final Fantasy VII development not moving along. In actuality, it appears development is moving along just fine.

“As I said at E3, development is going favorably,” he told the outlet. He again reiterated that the focus for Square Enix right now is Kingdom Hearts III. As that title has a release date, and a close one at that, it’s totally understandable for the company go all-in on it. However, as Nomura’s stated many times, once Kingdom Hearts III releases, we’ll start seeing a lot more of Final Fantasy VII.

Nomura previously said the early reveal was to get ahead of leaks, so a long period of silence may have been part of the plan. We also may see remakes in the overall Final Fantasy VII compilation, although that is unconfirmed. There’s still a lot we don’t know about this title, but it seems like we may see more soon.

[Source: Famitsu via Kotaku]