Baldur’s Gate-Inspired RPG, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Coming to Consoles

THQ Nordic’s latest financial report reveals that isometric RPG, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, is heading to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2019. Inspired by the likes of Baldur’s Gate and Fallout, the game was released on PC in September 2018 following a successful Kickstarter campaign that attracted over 18,000 backers.

Players get to explore the tumultuous Stolen Lands in the Pathfinder fantasy universe, where they need to survive threats and wilderness in order to build their own kingdom. Features include a diverse cast of companions and NPCs, open-world mechanics, and a rich narrative.

According to the report, Pathfinder: Kingmaker‘s PC sales have been “solid,” which THQ sees from an “exciting long-term perspective,” especially when the game releases on more platforms next year.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker will be published by THQ-owned Deep Silver. The financial report also provides a handy list of upcoming releases including Killing Floor 2 Game of the Year Edition, Biomutant, and more.

In related news, THQ Nordic recently went on another shopping spree, acquiring Bugbear Entertainment (FlatOut, Ridge Racer Unbounded, Wreckfest), Coffee Stain (Goat Simulator), and Logic Arts (Expeditions). The company noted that its diversification strategies have worked well, resulting in a record increase of 1,403% in net sales during the last quarter.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information on Pathfinder: Kingmaker‘s console release.

[Source: THQ Nordic]