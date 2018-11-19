Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet Keeps VR Support, Ditches Racy Items

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet will be released on March 20, 2019 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Preorders are now open, along with the game’s official website. In addition to announcing the line-up of girls, the site also breaks down the differences between Scarlet and the previous Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Fortune, while making comparisons between the PS4 and Switch versions.

PlayStation VR support will return, thanks to the game’s VR Paradise option. However, a few racy items won’t be included in the PS4 version. Specifically, the jet black fan, the gold fan, and the softening gel will all be absent.

This comes as a bit of surprise, because all of these items were available in Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Fortune and will be available on the Nintendo Switch version of Scarlet. These missing fans are used to create more effective and interactive upskirt moments. On the site, the team clarified that the “loosening” [of clothing will] occur through activity,” in lieu of the fan. However, nothing seems to make up for the lack of softening gel, which is an item that “softens” a character’s breasts to increase the bounciness and exaggerate the boob physics already in play.

Provided the purchase history is there, those who bought previous DLC for VR passport and (certain) costumes will be able to download them in Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet for free. New characters include Misaki and a mystery girl, who will be announced at a later date.

Below is the entire line-up:

Misaki (New)

??? (announcement later)

Marie Rose

Honoka

Kasumi

Ayane

Kokoro

Nyotengu

Hitomi

Momiji

Helena

“These new characters will be released for Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Fortune (as paid downloadable content) at a later date,” so those enjoying Fortune can still reap the benefits, albeit for a price.

Additional improvements and changes made to Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet include better controls for added comfort, easier progression when it comes to “Owner Level and accumulation of Zack Money,” and the ability to purchase some swimsuits with in-game currency.

