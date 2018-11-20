Find Out How Lickers Detect Characters in Resident Evil 2

PlayStation Underground took time with a member of Capcom to showcase some of the many improvements within the Resident Evil 2 remake, which releases on January 25, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While part of the thrill of the footage came from seeing the game in action, it also offered an enlightening look at the Lickers. By watching, people can see how the enemies have changed.

From the gameplay segment’s beginning, atmospheric tension reaches an all time high, thanks to Resident Evil 2‘s insane visual quality. It was a series of polygon models that scared us to death when the original released in 1998, but now, with hyper-realistic models and a focus on character expression, the horror that stayed with many of us for so many years has a fresh new face. The same can be said for the game’s Lickers, those wall-crawling brain eaters with tongues that put Gene Simmons’ to shame.

Mechanical improvements have been made, regarding the Lickers, that weren’t seen in the original, such as their detection capabilities. Their blindness was made quite evident in the original, but this time around they won’t be attacking you outright. It seems that either sound or smell will play an integral part in their detection of players.

Another amazing mechanic on display in the video is the “gore-tech,” where bullet damage actually distorts and ruptures ligaments according to a player’s aim. The Capcom development team member that was present throughout the video even stated that shooting a zombie in the legs would affect its gait to noticeable degrees. Changes in player health will also appear on the game’s HUD, unlike the original, where one would have to pause.

It’ll be very interesting to see what other improvements have been made to Resident Evil 2, given the extraordinary line-up of enemies within the game’s world. I’m just waiting for the game to reinstate my fear of sewer gators. Veterans will know what I’m talking about.

For the masochists out there, it seems Capcom doesn’t want to traumatize folks too badly this time around, so the game will not be compatible with the PlayStation VR. If that’s a disappointment, maybe check out Resident Evil 2‘s Deluxe Edition. It’s a keeper.

Who else is excited to get destroyed by Lickers in lavish new costumes? Let us know what you think in the comments!

[Source: YouTube]