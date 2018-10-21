New Resident Evil 2 Trailers Showcase Claire’s ‘Noir’ and Leon’s ‘Arklay Sheriff’ Costumes

Having showcased Claire Redfield’s “Military” costume this past week, Capcom released two new Resident Evil 2 trailers on Twitter, showing Claire’s “Noir” and Leon’s “Arklay Sheriff” costumes. All three items are included in the game’s Deluxe and Collector’s editions.

You’ve been struck by a smooth costume, Claire – the “Noir” costume brings a taste of the classics to #RE2‘s Raccoon City in both the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of Resident Evil 2! pic.twitter.com/b6nDRqKZYu — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 20, 2018

Leon’s “Arklay Sheriff” costume, available in both the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of Resident Evil 2, will keep citizens of the city and mountains safe in style. #RE2 pic.twitter.com/mISGUpvSoM — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 19, 2018

The following items included in Resident Evil 2‘s Deluxe edition will also be included in its Collector’s edition.

Leon Costume: “Arklay Sheriff”

Leon Costume: “Noir”

Claire Costume: “Military”

Claire Costume: “Noir”

Claire Costume: “Elza Walker”

Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Albert Model”

“Original Version” Soundtrack Swap

The Collector’s edition also comes with a 12” Leon Kennedy figurine, art book, and soundtrack CD among other items, which vary by region.

Resident Evil 2 Remake will release on January 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.