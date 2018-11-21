Red Dead Redemption II and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle for the October 2018 NPD Chart Top Spot
The NPD group has finally released the best-selling games for October 2018, and like the PlayStation Store charts, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beat out Red Dead Redemption II to claim to top spot. However, with a record-breaking opening weekend, Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive sat comfortably at number two. Even though it released in the tail end of October, RDR2 quickly became the second best-selling game of 2018 so far, already surpassing the sales of its predecessor.
With $1.55 billion spent on games in October 2018, it was the best October in NPD history. No doubt fueled by a bevy of heavily-anticipated titles, it’s quite possible we will big gains throughout the rest of the year as the holiday season ramps up even more.
On the hardware front, the PlayStation 4 came out on top once again, and it broke some records along the way. Hardware spending overall grew about 26% as compared to October of 2017. 2018 saw the most units sold for a PlayStation system in October since the PlayStation 2 in 2002. In addition, dollars earned for the PS4 were the highest they’ve been since 2014.
Here are the NPD charts for October 2018:
Best-Selling Games for October 2018 (All Platforms)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4^
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- NBA 2k19
- Super Mario Party*
- Soulcalibur VI
- FIFA 19^
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Madden NFL 19^
- WWE 2K19
- Forza Horizon 4
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- My Hero One’s Justice
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Mario Kart 8*
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Super Mario Odyssey*
- Diablo III
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- NHL 19
Best-Selling Games for All Platforms Year-to-Date
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4^
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Far Cry 5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- NBA 2k19
- God of War
- Monster Hunter: World
- Madden NFL 19^
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: WWII
Best-Selling Games for All Platforms Ending October 2018
- Call of Duty: WWII^
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Far Cry 5
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- NBA 2K19
- God of War
- NBA 2K18
Best-Selling Games for October 2018 (PlayStation 4)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Soulcalibur VI
- NBA 2K19
- FIFA 19
- WWE 2K19
- Madden NFL 19
- My Hero One’s Justice
^Does not include PC digital sales
*Does not include digital sales
[Source: Twitter]