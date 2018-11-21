PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Red Dead Redemption II and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle for the October 2018 NPD Chart Top Spot

November 21, 2018Written by Aidan Simonds

The NPD group has finally released the best-selling games for October 2018, and like the PlayStation Store chartsCall of Duty: Black Ops 4 beat out Red Dead Redemption II to claim to top spot. However, with a record-breaking opening weekend, Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive sat comfortably at number two. Even though it released in the tail end of October, RDR2 quickly became the second best-selling game of 2018 so far, already surpassing the sales of its predecessor.

With $1.55 billion spent on games in October 2018, it was the best October in NPD history. No doubt fueled by a bevy of heavily-anticipated titles, it’s quite possible we will big gains throughout the rest of the year as the holiday season ramps up even more.

On the hardware front, the PlayStation 4 came out on top once again, and it broke some records along the way. Hardware spending overall grew about 26% as compared to October of 2017. 2018 saw the most units sold for a PlayStation system in October since the PlayStation 2 in 2002. In addition, dollars earned for the PS4 were the highest they’ve been since 2014.

Here are the NPD charts for October 2018:

Best-Selling Games for October 2018 (All Platforms)

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4^
  2. Red Dead Redemption II
  3. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  4. NBA 2k19
  5. Super Mario Party*
  6. Soulcalibur VI
  7. FIFA 19^
  8. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  9. Madden NFL 19^
  10. WWE 2K19
  11. Forza Horizon 4
  12. LEGO DC Super-Villains
  13. My Hero One’s Justice
  14. Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  15. Mario Kart 8*
  16. Grand Theft Auto V
  17. Super Mario Odyssey*
  18. Diablo III
  19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  20. NHL 19

Best-Selling Games for All Platforms Year-to-Date

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4^
  2. Red Dead Redemption II
  3. Far Cry 5
  4. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  5. NBA 2k19
  6. God of War
  7. Monster Hunter: World
  8. Madden NFL 19^
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. Call of Duty: WWII

Best-Selling Games for All Platforms Ending October 2018

  1. Call of Duty: WWII^
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  3. Red Dead Redemption II
  4. Far Cry 5
  5. Star Wars Battlefront II
  6. Super Mario Odyssey
  7. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  8. NBA 2K19
  9. God of War
  10. NBA 2K18

Best-Selling Games for October 2018 (PlayStation 4)

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  2. Red Dead Redemption II
  3. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  4. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  5. Soulcalibur VI
  6. NBA 2K19
  7. FIFA 19
  8. WWE 2K19
  9. Madden NFL 19
  10. My Hero One’s Justice

^Does not include PC digital sales

*Does not include digital sales

