Fan-Made Red Dead Redemption 2 Interactive Map Makes It Easier to Find Collectibles

Red Dead Redemption 2 is overflowing with side content, and completionists may feel inclined to uncover all RDR2 has to offer. Luckily, a fan-made interactive map could work wonders for those having difficulty in tracking down every single collectible on their way to 100% completion.

The fan-made map differs greatly from the one featured in the RDR2 companion app. Accessible via web browser on RDR2map.com, this shows where nearly every collectible, stranger mission, and treasure can be found. It even features markers for Easter eggs, such as those that tease details related to 2010’s Red Dead Redemption. Other items of interest on the interactive map include random events, the locations of exotic plants, and all 144 of those must-have cigarette cards.

A nice selection of features also make this interactive map incredibly beneficial. Standard zoom-in and zoom-out functions are available. But it also allows users to select what appears on the map. For instance, if you only want to see the 30 scattered dinosaur bones, simply turn off every other tag on the map legend’s menu. Additionally, creating an account on the website allows for map sharing and personal progress tracking.

Since its release, RDR2 has consistently found itself at the center of attention. Much of the news revolves around groundbreaking sales numbers, which landed RDR2 at second place on NPD’s best-selling games for October 2018 list. Sales are bound to continue at a nice pace, especially with Red Dead Online’s impending arrival.

Rockstar will set players loose in Red Dead Online’s beta at the end of November 2018.

[Source via GearNuke]