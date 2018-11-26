Could a Batman: Arkham Collection be Releasing this Week?

While the future of Rocksteady remains a mystery, we could be seeing a return trip to its Batman universe very soon. An alleged listing revealed the Batman: Arkham Collection, a bundle of Rocksteady’s three Batman: Arkham games. It supposedly includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight all together in one package. If this is indeed true, we could see it as early as November 27, 2018, as that is the date on the listing.

It should be noted that this listing was found specifically on the Xbox Store, though it can’t be hard to imagine this collection releasing on the PlayStation 4, as well. The store listing also notes enhancements for the Xbox One X, so we could see the same go for the PlayStation 4 Pro. We’ve already seen the first two games, Arkham Asylum and Arkham City, release on the PlayStation 4 with the Batman: Return to Arkham collection. Sadly, there’s still no love for Arkham Origins this generation.

If we do see this collection released, it may help ease fans who are eagerly awaiting Rocksteady’s next project. The rumors have ranged from a Superman game to something based off of Justice League, to even another Batman game! Of course, until we get a formal announcement, all we can do is wait. And play the Batman: Arkham games.

[Source: GameRant]