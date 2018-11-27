Check Out the Jump Force Rurouni Kenshin Characters in Action

We already knew that Jump Force would be featuring characters from Rurouni Kenshin, but we had yet to see them in action. We got a batch of screenshots showing how they’d look in-game, but Bandai Namco finally released the first trailer showing them in actual fights. The video features an all-out brawl between Himura Kenshin and Makoto Shishio

Check out the trailer right here:

The inclusion of Rurouni Kenshin has been controversial, to say the least. After creator Nobuhiro Watsuki was convicted of child pornography charges, the series was put on indefinite hiatus. While it has resumed production in Japan, it hasn’t been brought back to the United States, which creates a bit of a sticky situation in the West.

Rurouni Kenshin joins an ever-growing roster of some of the most iconic faces in manga. After its initial reveal at E3 2018, the character roster included characters from Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece. Subsequent announcements revealed characters from Fist of the North Star, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Hunter X Hunter, and much more. In addition to these established characters, you can also create your own custom character to take part in the brawls.

Jump Force releases on February 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can preorder it now, including the Ultimate Edition, which gives you early access.