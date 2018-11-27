PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Check Out the Shiny New Goods in the Latest Last Remnant Remastered Trailer

November 27, 2018Written by Lucas White

the last remnant remastered trailer

The Last Remnant Remastered is only days away at this point, and publisher/developer Square Enix has released a new trailer ahead of launch day. The new trailer, titled “Discover the Remnants,” is a big picture look at the upcoming remaster, giving fans and newcomers alike a good idea of what to expect.

In the new trailer, you can see the updated visuals of course, but you can also get a taste of what the world looks like, the character designs, and even the combat system, which is what The Last Remnant is perhaps most known for. It’s a brief look, but since the December 6, 2018 release date is so close, you’ll be able to see a lot more of the game soon enough.

The Last Remnant has had a pretty interesting trajectory, and The Last Remnant Remastered is actually the PlayStation debut of the game. It was originally a Xbox 360 release, and also notable for being Square Enix’s first game built on the Unreal Engine. it didn’t run so well on the platform however, and a planned PlayStation 3 release was cancelled in favor of a sort of relaunch on the PC a few months later.

Now, The Last Remnant Remastered is a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and the game is being bumped up to Unreal Engine 4.

Tags: , ,
Check Out the Jump Force Rurouni Kenshin Characters in Action
PlayStation Store Global Update – November 27, 2018
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.