Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster success may spur more Square Enix remasters

Square Enix has hinted that Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster‘s success may spur more remasters from the company.

Square Enix has a treasure trove of beloved IP, and it’s not just fans asking for more revivals. At a recent Annual Shareholders meeting, a shareholder brought up Xenogears when quizzing executives about more remasters in the future.

Square Enix teasing “forthcoming announcements” of more remasters

As of May 2023, FF Pixel Remaster sales have crossed 2 million copies across all platforms. When a shareholder asked if more remasters were a possibility considering the game’s success, Square Enix remained a little coy. While it understandably refused to divulge details, the company asked shareholders to look out for announcements.

“We are considering various ideas within the company and hope that you will look forward to forthcoming announcements,” Square Enix responded.

Fans have since taken to social media and gaming forums with wish lists, a common theme among which is Parasite Eve. The PlayStation RPG has garnered quite the cult following over the years, but unfortunately, every glimmer of hope thus far has been dashed. The last time Parasite Eve fans thought they were getting a new entry, Square Enix announced an NFT called “Symbiogenesis.”