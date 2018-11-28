THQ Nordic CEO Defends Darksiders III Following Mixed Reviews

Currently sitting at an average score of 66 on Metacritic, reviews for Darksiders III have been mixed. Across reviews, criticisms seem to be standard, with the most common complaint being the game’s technical issues: a huge negative for a high-action, hack-and-slash game. But THQ Nordic CEO Lars Wingefors stands firmly by the product in a statement to GamesIndustry.biz.

There are always a few people not enjoying this kind of product, but there are also people really enjoying it. If we stick to our promise and deliver a product that the fans really enjoy, I think we’ll be [fine].

Wingefors continued by emphasizing how proud he is of Gunfire Games and everyone on the team who has worked behind the scenes to ship Darksiders III. When you take all the scores into account, the game comes out to “decent,” but its probably not the punch THQ Nordic hoped it would be.

Darksiders III‘s lukewarm reception raises concerns regarding the future of THQ Nordic when it comes to producing quality products. Now notoriously known for its shopping spree and its ambitious ideas, it’s unclear whether THQ Nordic can fully execute on its plans.

The company may be finding financial success but will that lead to critical acclaim? As of now, the answer is a resounding “not yet.”

Be sure to see where we fall on the mixed review scale by reading our review of Darksiders III.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]