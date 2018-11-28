Meet Farrow, the Latest Lethal Animal in Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Funcom and The Bearded Ladies have released a new character profile trailer for their upcoming post-apocalyptic strategy RPG, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. This time, the new character is named Farrow, the Silent Assassin. She’s an eyepatch-clad fox who is somehow both stealth-based and a big fan of shotguns.

In the trailer, Farrow is seen making use of her Silent Assassin special ability, alongside her imposing weaponry. You can check out the trailer right below:

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is a tactical strategy game heavily inspired by the contemporary XCOM series. That said, this game claims to sport more of an emphasis on story and stealth elements in addition to the expected turn-based strategy action. If players opt for stealth, according to the game’s key features list, there’s an element of real-time play involved as well.

Set in a world of mutated, anthropomorphic animals, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden lets players take a squad of mutant animals into combat, each with their own special abilities and gear kits fueled by an in-depth loot system. Additional customization opportunities come with the mutation system, which allows for additional abilities for each of your squad members.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden will launch on December 4, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, the PC, and the Xbox One.