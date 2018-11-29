The Europe-Exclusive PlayStation VR Mega Pack Features 5 of Its Biggest Games

Sony seems to be really putting its weight behind the PSVR this holiday season. Along with heavy discounts on Black Friday, it seems like more bundles keep getting introduced. That’s not to mention the numerous high-profile games it keeps on getting, like Beat Saber and Tetris Effect. However, this newest bundle, which is exclusive to Europe at the moment, may take the cake. Known as the PlayStation VR Mega Pack, it includes five of the system’s most high-profile games in one collection.

Sony even released a trailer for the bundle, so you know it’s a big deal:

The bundle includes all of the following

PSVR Headset

PSVR Camera

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Doom VFR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

PlayStation VR Worlds

Wipeout Omega Collection

It should be noted that no physical discs are included in the bundle. Rather, it comes with a download code for each title. It also doesn’t come with the PlayStation Move controllers, which may or may not be a good thing, depending on how you view them. Currently, there’s no price attached to the bundle, which releases on December 3rd in the UK. Germany, Austria, and Switzerland will be able to purchase the bundle the following day on December 4th.

Does this pique your interest if you haven’t been sold on VR yet, or has that ship sailed for you? Do you want this to make its way to the other side of the pond? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog EU]