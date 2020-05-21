Sony will unleash a Marvel’s Iron Man VR PlayStation VR bundle when the game launches on July 3rd. In the packaging, customers will receive a copy of the game, PSVR headset, two Move controllers, PS Camera, and a PSVR demo disc (it’s unknown if this is the old PSVR demo disc or if it includes some newer releases on it). Those looking to try before they buy are in luck, too. The long-rumored demo for Marvel’s Iron Man VR is out today as a free download on PSN. Downloading the demo will net players of the full game a “Molten Lava Armor Deco.”

The news went live this morning, accompanied by the following new trailer:

Marvel’s Iron Man VR headlines a new PS VR bundle launching July 3, including a copy of the game, PS Camera, and two PS Move controllers: https://t.co/ihjBI8LdoM pic.twitter.com/6gOBBGt5ll — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 21, 2020

Preorders for this particular bundle are currently live. The bundle itself will be available in the following territories, according to the PlayStation Blog–United States, Canada, Columbia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Republica Dominicana. It’s priced at $349.99 USD and $449.99 CAD.

The free demo for Marvel’s Iron Man VR will allow players to venture through content such as:

“Malibu” tutorial mission

Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday & Pepper Potts

“Out of the Blue” Stark Jet gameplay mission

Flight Challenge optional mission

Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission

As always, the trial will only scratch the surface of what the full experience has in store for players. Apparently, the true feel of suiting up as the Armored Avenger will settle in during the “Out of the Blue” mission.

If you’re on the fence about the purchase considering the impending launch of the PS5 later this year, remember that PlayStation 5 will support the current PSVR setup.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR will launch exclusively for the PlayStation VR this summer on July 3rd. If you just want the game and not the whole bundle, you can preorder it on Amazon for only $39.99.

[Source: PlayStation on Twitter, PlayStation Blog]

