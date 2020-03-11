Earlier this year, developer Camouflaj delayed Marvel’s Iron Man VR out of its February release window to May. PlayStation VR owners may be able to try the experience before then, however. A recently spotted listing in the Asian PlayStation Network database suggests a demo will allow players to play Iron Man prior to picking up a copy.

PSN releases, the Twitter bot account that tracks PSN updates, shared the demo’s Asian PSN id in the following tweet:

The game Marvel’s Iron Man VR – Demo with id CUSA18303 has been added to the PS4 asian PSN! pic.twitter.com/V0sogInXIN — PSN releases (@psnrelease) March 11, 2020

Such a detail merely notes the demo’s supposed existence. It does not, however, hint at the content’s release date, nor is there any clue as to what the demo may actually include. Still, it’s an interesting development.

Recent history suggests a free trial for Marvel’s Iron Man VR may not launch before the game’s arrival in May. As many might recall, a demo for Moss went live several months after its early 2018 release. That same trial for Moss later landed on a demo disc in the UK along with nine other experiences. Who knows when Sony and Camouflaj will unload similar releases for the Iron Man title, then?

Marvel’s Iron Man VR will hit store shelves for the PlayStation VR in just a couple of months on May 15th. This is the new date following the aforementioned delay. According to Camouflaj at the time, the change in dates was to ensure its much-anticipated title could meet “high expectations.”

[Source: PSN releases on Twitter]