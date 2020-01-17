It’s Friday, but the week of delays isn’t finished just yet. Marvel’s Iron Man VR is also getting pushed, moving from February to May 15, 2020. The extra development time will allow the team at Camouflaj the opportunity to better work towards meeting “high expectations.”

Camouflaj announced the news in a Twitter post, briefly offering an explanation for what the team considers a “difficult decision.” See the tweet from Camouflaj below:

In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon! — Camouflaj (@Camouflaj) January 17, 2020

The delay of Marvel’s Iron Man VR comes at the tail end of a week replete with video game delays. This past Tuesday, Square Enix announced new launch dates for both Final Fantasy VII and Marvel’s Avengers. The FFVII remake is now slated to launch on April 10th, while Crystal Dynamics’ Avengers title will hit stores on September 4th. Just yesterday, CD Projekt RED pushed Cyberpunk 2077 out of its April 16th launch date. Fans can look forward to exploring Night City in mid-September.

Though these are four different games from four completely different development studios, there exists one constant. All of them require more time to see an ambitious vision through to completion. What might this mean for the next generation of games, longer development times across the board? That may very well have to be the case.

When Marvel’s Iron Man VR hits stores in May, it will come to the PlayStation VR.

[Source: Camouflaj on Twitter]