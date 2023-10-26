Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Player Finds Glitch That Lets You Free Roam as Venom

A Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player discovered a way to free roam New York City as Venom through a clever glitch.

A YouTuber who goes by the name Ellemen uploaded a video showcasing the glitch. However, using the glitch has the potential to break the game. According to Elleman, this method can prevent enemies from respawning when you return to the checkpoint and cause Kraven the Hunter to glitch. As a result, Elleman recommends players only use this on a manual save so they can return to their main save afterward.

How to Free Roam as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

To activate the glitch, players must begin the mission ‘Don’t Be Scared,’ which lets players temporarily wreak havoc as Venom at Oscorp Tower. From here, they must continue the mission up to the part where Venom is in the city. At this point, they must scale a building to Venom’s left by jumping repeatedly. After reaching a roof, they must scale the next part of the building up to the top.

Here, players encounter invisible walls to the left and right. For unknown reasons, repeatedly running into the wall to the right deactivates the one to the left. When it drops, players can run past it and jump into the city below.

Venom can largely explore New York City unhindered, though there are some unintentionally hilarious oddities, given Insomniac didn’t intend for him to roam there. These include a “swimming” animation, which sees the symbiote attempt a breaststroke and then freeze with his arms above the water. Players can even ride a bike through the city — though Venom looks incredibly oversized on it.

For now, the glitch remains the only way players can free roam New York as Venom. However, fans continue to call for a Venom-centric DLC. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out now exclusively on the PlayStation 5.