King of Fighters XV is Coming, Currently Set for 2020

Over in Seoul, Korea, SNK recently held an IPO investor relations conference, obviously meant to show investors what the company has in store for the future. If you take a look at the slides, a lot of the content is aimed at the mobile market, but a couple of titles are relevant to our interests, including one that hasn’t been announced yet. Of course, we’re referring to the next entry in SNK’s flagship fighting series, King of Fighters XV.

There is pretty much zero information on King of Fighters XV, other than the fact that it’s coming. But it does have an intended release window, which is currently targeting 2020. Otherwise there’s no artwork, screenshots, platforms, or anything else to work with, because the game is likely pretty early in development, if it has even moved past pre-production.

SNK has been more active in recent years, pumping out both more fighting content than it has in the past, along with more support for classic games (especially on the Nintendo Switch, but we won’t get too much into that here for natural reasons). This includes the recent release of SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, and 2016’s King of Fighters XIV, which served as a relaunch of sorts for the series, shifting from the elaborate 2D sprite art of the previous entries to a more contemporary 2.5D style.

SNK also recently announced the return of Samurai Shodown, which is slated for release on multiple platforms in 2019 and features a similar visual rebranding. SNK also continues to work with Hamster on the long-running Arcade Archives series.

