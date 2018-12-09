Fallout 76 Update Slightly Delayed for Consoles, Updated Patch Notes Released

Bethesda has announced that Fallout 76 update 1.0.2.0, which was originally scheduled for December 11, 2018, has suffered a minor delay on consoles. The studio said that the update needs further testing on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One because developers are unable to “hotfix unintended issues” as quickly on consoles as they can on PC.

The update will now release on Thursday, December 14.

In addition to this, Bethesda has updated its patch notes “in an effort to be more transparent.” You can find the new changelog below:

GENERAL Performance: PC framerates are once again uncapped. However, reaching very high framerates will no longer cause movement speed to increase. This was originally fixed in the November 19 patch.

PC framerates are once again uncapped. However, reaching very high framerates will no longer cause movement speed to increase. This was originally fixed in the November 19 patch. Stability: The Fallout 76 game client and servers have received additional stability improvements. C.A.M.P., CRAFTING, AND WORKSHOPS (Added Dec 6) Ballistic Fiber: Can now appear in Train Station Vendor and Ammo Vending Machine inventories and can be purchased for Caps.

Can now appear in Train Station Vendor and Ammo Vending Machine inventories and can be purchased for Caps. (Added Dec 6) Vendors: Added guaranteed bulk repair components to Train Station Vendors.

Added guaranteed bulk repair components to Train Station Vendors. (Added Dec 6) Workshops: Higher-level Resource Collectors now generate Ore instead of Scrap. Ore can be smelted into varying amounts of the related type of Scrap using some Acid at a Chemistry Station.

Higher-level Resource Collectors now generate Ore instead of Scrap. Ore can be smelted into varying amounts of the related type of Scrap using some Acid at a Chemistry Station. (Added Dec 6) Workshops: Resource Collector accrual rates and carrying capacities have been reduced for each resource, including Ammo and Fusion Core Collectors.

Resource Collector accrual rates and carrying capacities have been reduced for each resource, including Ammo and Fusion Core Collectors. Stash: Maximum stash storage has been increased by 50%, to 600 pounds. This is a conservative adjustment, and we plan to increase the storage cap further in the future once we’ve verified this change does not impact the stability of the game. BALANCE (Added Dec 6) Scorchbeast Queen: Encounters with the Scorchbeast Queen have been rebalanced to better accommodate 8 high-level players, and her damage mitigation has been reduced from 50% to 30%.

Encounters with the Scorchbeast Queen have been rebalanced to better accommodate 8 high-level players, and her damage mitigation has been reduced from 50% to 30%. (Updated Dec 6) Weapons: Automatic weapon damage has been increased by approximately 20% across the board. Additionally, weapons that have been modded to become automatic have received a 5% damage increase.

Automatic weapon damage has been increased by approximately 20% across the board. Additionally, weapons that have been modded to become automatic have received a 5% damage increase. Bosses: Fixed an issue affecting instanced Boss loot. Players should now correctly receive 2-4 items per boss, depending on the creature’s difficulty and level.

Fixed an issue affecting instanced Boss loot. Players should now correctly receive 2-4 items per boss, depending on the creature’s difficulty and level. Enemies: XP rewards for killing high-level creatures have been reduced. PVP Weapon Effects: Hitting another player with a Cryolator now applies a Chilled, Frosted, or Frozen status based on how many times they are hit. The duration of movement speed reductions applied by these effects have been significantly decreased. BUG FIXES STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE (Added Dec 6) PS4: Addressed an issue that could cause reductions in performance on PS4.

Addressed an issue that could cause reductions in performance on PS4. Console: Fixed an issue that could cause the player to encounter an infinite loading screen when signing out of their console account while playing Fallout 76.

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to encounter an infinite loading screen when signing out of their console account while playing Fallout 76. Xbox: Addressed a crash that could occur when sending multiple team invites immediately after exiting Vault 76 to a player who is not a friend. GENERAL (Added Dec 6) Caps: Addressed an exploit that could allow players to gain Caps at a faster rate than intended.

Addressed an exploit that could allow players to gain Caps at a faster rate than intended. Power Armor: Fixed an issue affecting Power Armor frames that could prevent the player from exiting their Power Armor.

Fixed an issue affecting Power Armor frames that could prevent the player from exiting their Power Armor. Nuke Silos: Flipboards inside Nuke Silos no longer display portions of launch codes too soon after the codes were reset for the week.

Flipboards inside Nuke Silos no longer display portions of launch codes too soon after the codes were reset for the week. Traps Players can no longer continuously disarm the same grenade trap C.A.M.P., WORKSHOPS, AND CRAFTING (Added Dec 6) Workshops: Addressed an issue that could prevent enemies from attacking a Workshop that has been claimed by a player.

Addressed an issue that could prevent enemies from attacking a Workshop that has been claimed by a player. C.A.M.P.: Moving C.A.M.P. locations will now correctly move standalone items built by the player into the build menu’s Stored tab.

Moving C.A.M.P. locations will now correctly move standalone items built by the player into the build menu’s Stored tab. Turrets: Will no longer become invisible if the player is not present at their C.A.M.P. when their turrets are destroyed.

Will no longer become invisible if the player is not present at their C.A.M.P. when their turrets are destroyed. Workshops: On PS4, wires will no longer appear to float in mid-air when attempting connect two or more objects.

On PS4, wires will no longer appear to float in mid-air when attempting connect two or more objects. Enemies – (Added Dec 6) Robobrains: Now use their own loot list instead of the Sentry Bot loot list, and have a chance after level 40 to drop the Tesla Gun plan. PERKS Perk Cards: Ranking up a Perk Card will no longer cause a duplicate card to appear.

Ranking up a Perk Card will no longer cause a duplicate card to appear. PVP – (Added Dec 6) Damage Scaling: Addressed an issue that could cause players above level 50 to deal less PVP damage than intended while using high-level weapons. QUESTS (Added Dec 6) Battle Bots: Fixed an issue that could prevent this event quest from resuming correctly if the player leaves and then returns to the area.

Fixed an issue that could prevent this event quest from resuming correctly if the player leaves and then returns to the area. (Added Dec 6) Cold Case: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from progressing to the next step despite repairing Freddy’s ID.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from progressing to the next step despite repairing Freddy’s ID. (Added Dec 6) Death from Above: The Scorchbeast Queen will now correctly flee the area if the timer expires and the quest is failed. SOCIAL Teams: Fixed an issue that could prevent a team from being correctly formed in a game world after creating the team on the Main Menu when both players are using new characters.

Fixed an issue that could prevent a team from being correctly formed in a game world after creating the team on the Main Menu when both players are using new characters. Teams: Display durations for social notification have been reduced when many notifications are pending. This should help address an issue in which players did not see that they successfully joined a team. SURVIVAL Mutations: The Electrically Charged and Unstable Isotope Mutations no longer provide the player with bonus Health. USER INTERFACE (Added Dec 6) Photomode: Characters no longer use incorrect poses while certain weapons were equipped in Photomode.

Characters no longer use incorrect poses while certain weapons were equipped in Photomode. AFK: Players will now be disconnected from a game world after 10 minutes of inactivity and will be prompted with a timer 1 minute before being kicked.

Players will now be disconnected from a game world after 10 minutes of inactivity and will be prompted with a timer 1 minute before being kicked. Atomic Shop: On PC, cursor position will no longer be disjointed from clicks in the Atomic Shop while using 16:10 resolutions.

On PC, cursor position will no longer be disjointed from clicks in the Atomic Shop while using 16:10 resolutions. Enemies: Red crosshairs and enemy health bars will no longer persist on-screen when an enemy is no longer in view.

Red crosshairs and enemy health bars will no longer persist on-screen when an enemy is no longer in view. Localization: Subtitles will now appear correctly, and English voiceover will play for game clients in languages that do not have their own localized voiceover when listening to a Holotape or interacting with robots.

Subtitles will now appear correctly, and English voiceover will play for game clients in languages that do not have their own localized voiceover when listening to a Holotape or interacting with robots. Pip-Boy: Fixed an issue that could cause duplicate data to appear in the Pip-Boy’s Stat and Effects interfaces.

Fixed an issue that could cause duplicate data to appear in the Pip-Boy’s Stat and Effects interfaces. Respawn: Dying while severely overencumbered will no longer remove all map markers when attempting to respawn. Instead, the player can now respawn at the nearest discovered Map Marker.

Dying while severely overencumbered will no longer remove all map markers when attempting to respawn. Instead, the player can now respawn at the nearest discovered Map Marker. Quest Tracker: Quest objective notifications will no longer appear for inactive Quests immediately upon connecting to a world.

