PlayStation Store Global Update – December 11, 2018

North American Update

December’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Gungrave VR ($29.99)

Gungrave VR U.N. ($14.99)

Guns’n’Stories: Bulletproof VR ($19.99)

Picture Party VR ($9.99)

Red Matter ($24.99)

Smash Hit Plunder ($29.99)

Warbot ($9.99)

PS4 Demos

Jewel Fever 2

Moss

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Street Fighter V

PS4 Games

Astrology and Horoscopes Premium ($8.99)

D&D: Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms (Free to play)

Desert Child ($11.99)

Earth Defense Force 5 ($59.99)

Earth Defense Force 5 Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

Energy Cycle Edge ($4.99)

Fishing Sim World + Euro Fishing Bundle ($43.99)

Hello Neighbor Bundle ($49.99)

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek ($29.99)

Jagged Alliance: Rage! ($29.99)

Jewel Fever 2 ($5.99)

THE LAST REMNANT Remastered ($19.99)

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS ($29.99)

PUBG – Starter Pack Bundle ($39.99)

Realm Royale Founder’s Pack ($14.99/PS+ $8.99)

Red Matter ($24.99)

Sky Force Bundle ($16.99)

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle ($74.99/PS+ $56.99)

The VideoKid ($4.99/PS+ $4.49)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 Freestyle 2018 November Pack (Free)

3on3 Freestyle 2nd Year Anniversary Pack (Free)

D&D: Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms DLC (Free and up to $44.99)

Dead by Daylight: AURIC CELLS PACK (12500) ($99.99)

Earth Defense Force 5 DLC ($1.99 and up)

Fishing Sim World: Jezioro Bestii ($10.99)

Guacamelee! 2 – The Proving Grounds ($3.99)

Knights of Valour: Wang Yi’s Growing Pack ($14.99)

P3D/P5D Assorted DLC (Free and up)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Torch and Tail Upgrade ($9.99)

PUBG G-Coin Packs ($4.99 for 500 and up to $99.99 for 13,500)

PUBG Starter Pack ($9.99)

Realm Royale Crowns ($9.99 for 1,000 and up to $99.99 for 15,000)

Rocket League® – McLaren 570S Car Pack ($1.99)

Street Fighter V – 2017 Halloween and Holiday Costumes Bundle ($9.99)

Street Fighter V – 2017 Holiday Costume Bundle ($5.99)

Street Fighter V – 30th Anniversary Costumes Bundle ($9.99)

Street Fighter V – Akiman Costumes Bundle ($14.99)

Street Fighter V – Extra Battle CAPCOM LEGEND Bundle ($9.99)

Street Fighter V – Nostalgia Costumes Bundle S1-S3 ($19.99)

Street Fighter V – School Costumes Bundle ($14.99)

Street Fighter V – Sports Costumes Bundle ($9.99)

Street Fighter V – Stages Bundle S1-S3 ($19.99)

Street Fighter V – Story Costumes Bundle S1-S3 ($19.99)

Street Fighter V – Work Costumes Bundle ($14.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 4 Pass ($29.99)

V Rally 4 -Ford GT 2006 ($3.99)

Warface DLC ($Free and up)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Poisoned Souls ($2.99)

PS Vita Games

Dragonfly Chronicles ($8.99)

Energy Cycle Edge ($4.99)

