Here’s When You’ll Get to Train the Ultimate Princess in The Princess Guide

NIS America has revealed the release date for The Princess Guide today, which is March 26, 2019. This release is planned for both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. Additionally, The Princess Guide will land on March 29 in Europe, and April 5 in Australia and New Zealand.

Along with the new release date, NIS America has also launched the official The Princess Guide website. Potential players can visit the website to learn more about the game, check out screenshots (or do so at the gallery below), watch trailers, and more. You can also check out a character introduction trailer right here, for some information on each princess.

The Princess Guide takes place in a war-torn land, when a new kind of enemy force arises to make things even more difficult. Players can choose from a set of four princesses, each from a different kingdom, and embark on a quest to make things right. The player will actually take on the role of a knight who must then teach the chosen princess how to be a ruler. Choices made by the player will have an impact on how the princess conducts battle as she progresses through her military training.

Each princess comes with their own, unique story, which in turn also plays out different based on the player’s choices. In battle, the princess performs based on your teaching, and you can also have chances to issue orders directly. Beyond the training, you can also “Praise” or “Scold” the princesses during conversations, which will also affect their performance during combat.