The Creators of Danganronpa are Bringing Zanki Zero to the West in March 2019

It’s been a long time coming, but we finally have a Western release date for Zanki Zero: Last Beginning! The survival title is releasing on March 19, 2019. It comes from Yoshinori Terasawa and Takayuki Sugawara, creators of the Danganronpa series and, while this game looks more colorful, there’s some darkness underneath its bright exterior.

Check out the first English trailer for Zanki Zero: Last Beginning right here:

In Zanki Zero: Last Beginning, the world is in ruins. Earth is submerged in water, and the only survivors drift about each day on these ruins. As one of eight survivors (who have some intriguing biblical undertones), you must do whatever it takes to survive. Life isn’t easy in this new world, and you have to make some difficult choices in order to see the next day.

Early adopters of Zanki Zero will be gifted with a special Day 1 Edition. It comes with a special soundtrack featuring some of the tracks featured in-game. With Zanki Zero: Last Beginning being both a critical and commercial success in Japan, it’s exciting to finally see it coming to the West.

Here are some of the key features coming to Zanki Zero: Last Beginning:

8 Clones, 7 Deadly Sins, Infinite Lives – Play from the POV of one of eight protagonists in each chapter and explore the dungeons, towers, and islands to uncover the deadly sins of the protagonists’ pasts.

Survival of the Fittest – Hunt for materials and food while fending off monsters in real-time battle environments; but don’t forget to eat, sleep, and go to the bathroom (seriously, it’s bad for your health and fatal for your party)!

Live, Die, Repeat – With every life cycle lasting only 13 days, each clone’s stats, abilities, and capabilities differ as they grow from youths to old age. Depending on how you die, you can even earn bonus upgrades for your next life cycle. Take advantage of each life to the fullest!

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning will be released on the PlayStation 4 and PC on March 19, 2019.