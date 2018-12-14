Acclaimed Adventure RPG Smoke and Sacrifice Hits PS4 in January 2019

Smoke and Sacrifice, an open-world adventure RPG, was announced in February 2018 for PC and Nintendo Switch. It launched on both platforms in May, winning people over with its narrative and stunning hand-illustrated art. Now, developer Solar Sail Games and publisher Curve Digital are bringing this charming title to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Smoke and Sacrifice will be made available to new audiences on January 15, 2019.

Accompanying the news is a brief trailer from Curve Digital. Check it out below:

Smoke and Sacrifice features survival systems, wherein players are tasked with crafting. This is in addition to fighting and exploring the open-world. It’s a beautiful open-world, too, thanks to the hand-painted art and gothic setting.

Despite the gothic overtones, the game’s visual style isn’t by any means static. For instance, the technology available for weapon and armor crafting ranges from prehistoric to steampunk. If Level 5’s Ni no Kuni and Klei Entertainment’s Don’t Starve were to merge, would Smoke and Sacrifice be the glorious end result?

According to the title’s Steam page, players experience Smoke and Sacrifice through the lens of a character named Sachi, a woman who resides in a farming settlement. The community’s prosperity is contingent upon everyone’s commitment to the Sun Tree. However, something’s amiss about the Sun Tree, which Sachi doesn’t discover until after she sacrifices her firstborn son to appease the Sun Tree’s benevolence.

Sachi’s desire to learn the truth will see her embark on a harrowing journey through the Underworld. Along the way, Sachi will encounter a wide variety of menacing creatures, strenuous obstacles, “and the ever-looming smoke waiting to steal life and memory.”

Smoke and Sacrifice’s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One price has yet to be revealed. However, based on pricing listed for the Steam and Nintendo Switch versions, it’s likely to cost $24.99.

[Source: Gematsu, Steam]