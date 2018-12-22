Shenmue III Chinese Release Officially Confirmed, Oasis Games Taking on Publishing Duties

Developer Yu Suzuki took the stage at a gaming showcase in China this weekend to confirm that his upcoming project, Shenmue III, will officially release in mainland China.

Ys Net has handed over the PlayStation 4 version’s publishing duties to local company Oasis Games – the strategic global publishing partner of Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai. The country will also receive a Simplified Chinese PC version via the WeGame platform.

Shenmue III is one of Kickstarter’s most successful projects. As of November 2018, the game has raised over $7 million via 80,000+ backers. Chinese gamers have been passionately campaigning for a local release, prompting Suzuki to thank them for their “enduring support.” He told the audience that the developer is “pursuing the best, even beyond.”

Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Shenmue III will conclude Ryo Hazuki’s tale of revenge stemming from his father’s death. The game is set in an open world starting with Bailu Village, where players can interact with shops, partake in mini games, and much more.

News of Shenmue III‘s Chinese release follows the end of the Chinese government’s freeze on video game licenses. Authorities have begun reviewing and approving new video games for release in the country, causing gaming company stocks to soar. Deputy Head of the State Administration of Press and Publications (SAPP), Feng Shixin, has asked fans to be patient as the department works through its backlog.

Shenmue III will release in “late 2019 in China.” More information will be announced in due course.

In the West, the game will release on August 27, 2019 for the PS4 and PC.