PlayStation Europe’s Massive January Sale Is Already Live With a Number of Hit Titles Discounted

We have a little over a week to go before entering 2019 but PlayStation Europe has decided to celebrate Christmas by running its massive January sale in December, discounting hit titles including Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War. You can also save up to 70 percent off on a number of games during the promotion.

Head over to the PlayStation Store January Sale page for a full list of discounts. You’ll need to sign into your local store for local prices. Some of the games on offer include:

Alien: Isolation

ALIENATION™

ARK Park

ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins® – The Curse Of the P…

Assassin’s Creed Origins® – The Hidden Ones

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – Season pass

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission™

Batman Arkham Collection

Batman Arkham Origins

Batman: Arkham City

Batman™: Arkham VR

Battlefield™ V

BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition

Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters

Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands 2 Ultimate Edition

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Borderlands®2

Bound™

Bravo Team

Burnout™ Paradise Remastered

Call of Cthulhu®

Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition

Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty®: Black Ops III

Call of Duty®: WWII – Digital Deluxe

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Ro…

Chimparty

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation®4 Edition

Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy

Crisis On the Planet of the Apes

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Full Game

DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin

DARK SOULS™ III

DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED

Dead Cells

Dead Island Definitive Collection

Dead Nation™: Apocalypse Edition

Dead Space™

Dead Space™ 2

Dead Space™ 3

Déraciné

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Digital Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

DMC Defintive Edition

DOOM® VFR

Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™

DRAGON QUEST HEROES™

DRAGON QUEST HEROES™ II Digital Explorer’s Ed…

DRAGON QUEST XI: ECHOES OF AN ELUSIVE AGE

Dragon’s Crown Pro

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dying Light

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 19

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Desp…

Elite Dangerous

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 76

Far Cry®5 Deluxe Pack

Farming Simulator 18

Farpoint

FIFA 19

FINAL FANTASY XIV® Online Complete Edition

FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD

FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION

Final Fantasy® IX

FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster

FOR HONOR Marching Fire Edition

Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack

Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack

Fortnite – Standard to Deluxe Upgrade

FRANTICS

Gang Beasts

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES™

Goat Simulator

God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition

Gran Turismo™ Sport Digital Deluxe Edition

Grand Theft Auto V

Guacamelee! 2

Headmaster

Here They Lie

Hidden Agenda

Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition

Horizon Zero Dawn™: The Frozen Wilds

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition

INSIDE

Journey™

Jurassic World Evolution

Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition

Just Dance 2019®

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Knowledge is Power™: Decades

L. A. Noire

LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers

Life is Strange 2: Ep.1

LUMO

Madden NFL 19

Marvel’s Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Slee…

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist

Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Ed…

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Gear Survive

Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst

MLB® The Show™ 18 Digital Deluxe Edition

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™

Moss™

MotoGP™18

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE

NBA 2K19

Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom

No Heroes Allowed!™ VR

Nom Nom Galaxy

OKAMI HD

Overwatch® Legendary Edition

Owlboy

PaRappa the Rapper Remastered

Patapon™ Remastered

Persona 4: Dancing All Night

Persona 5

PixelJunk Monsters 2

PixelJunk VR™ Dead Hungry

PlayStation®VR Worlds

Polybius

Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 LEGEND EDITION

Project CARS 2

Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin

Rayman Legends

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle

Rez Infinite

Robinson: The Journey

Rocket League®

Salary Man Escape

Secret of Mana

Shadow of the Beast™

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edit…

Shenmue I & II

Sonic Mania

SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ

South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™

Spyro™ + Crash Remastered Game Bundle

Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy

Starlink: Battle for Atlas™

Statik

SteamWorld Dig 2

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION

SUPER BOMBERMAN R

SUPERHOT

Tacoma

Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum Session!

TEKKEN 7

That’s You!

The Crew® 2 – Deluxe Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® VR

The Elder Scrolls® Online: Collection

The Escapists 2

The Evil Within® 2

The Jak and Daxter Trilogy

The Last of Us™ – Left Behind

The Persistence

THE QUIET MAN™

The Sims™ 4

The Surge

The Unfinished Swan™

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year E…

Thumper

Ticket to Ride

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Standa…

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Track Lab™

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Tumble VR

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Vampyr

Watch Dogs® 2 – Deluxe Edition

We Happy Few

WipEout® 2048

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital D…

WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition

Yakuza Kiwami

Yooka-Laylee

More titles will be added to the sale on January 4 so stay tuned.

If you’re based in the US, don’t forget to check out the latest holiday flash sale.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]