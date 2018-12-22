PlayStation Europe’s Massive January Sale Is Already Live With a Number of Hit Titles Discounted
We have a little over a week to go before entering 2019 but PlayStation Europe has decided to celebrate Christmas by running its massive January sale in December, discounting hit titles including Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War. You can also save up to 70 percent off on a number of games during the promotion.
Head over to the PlayStation Store January Sale page for a full list of discounts. You’ll need to sign into your local store for local prices. Some of the games on offer include:
- Alien: Isolation
- ALIENATION™
- ARK Park
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins® – The Curse Of the P…
- Assassin’s Creed Origins® – The Hidden Ones
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – Season pass
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission™
- Batman Arkham Collection
- Batman Arkham Origins
- Batman: Arkham City
- Batman™: Arkham VR
- Battlefield™ V
- BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Edition
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
- Borderlands®2
- Bound™
- Bravo Team
- Burnout™ Paradise Remastered
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Ro…
- Chimparty
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation®4 Edition
- Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
- Crisis On the Planet of the Apes
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Full Game
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS™ III
- DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Nation™: Apocalypse Edition
- Dead Space™
- Dead Space™ 2
- Dead Space™ 3
- Déraciné
- Destiny 2: Forsaken – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- DMC Defintive Edition
- DOOM® VFR
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™
- DRAGON QUEST HEROES™
- DRAGON QUEST HEROES™ II Digital Explorer’s Ed…
- DRAGON QUEST XI: ECHOES OF AN ELUSIVE AGE
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dying Light
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 19
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Desp…
- Elite Dangerous
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry®5 Deluxe Pack
- Farming Simulator 18
- Farpoint
- FIFA 19
- FINAL FANTASY XIV® Online Complete Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION
- Final Fantasy® IX
- FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster
- FOR HONOR Marching Fire Edition
- Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – Standard to Deluxe Upgrade
- FRANTICS
- Gang Beasts
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES™
- Goat Simulator
- God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Gran Turismo™ Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Guacamelee! 2
- Headmaster
- Here They Lie
- Hidden Agenda
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn™: The Frozen Wilds
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition
- INSIDE
- Journey™
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance 2019®
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Knowledge is Power™: Decades
- L. A. Noire
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers
- Life is Strange 2: Ep.1
- LUMO
- Madden NFL 19
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Slee…
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist
- Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Ed…
- Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Metal Gear Survive
- Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
- MLB® The Show™ 18 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™
- Moss™
- MotoGP™18
- MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE
- NBA 2K19
- Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom
- No Heroes Allowed!™ VR
- Nom Nom Galaxy
- OKAMI HD
- Overwatch® Legendary Edition
- Owlboy
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
- Patapon™ Remastered
- Persona 4: Dancing All Night
- Persona 5
- PixelJunk Monsters 2
- PixelJunk VR™ Dead Hungry
- PlayStation®VR Worlds
- Polybius
- Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition
- PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 LEGEND EDITION
- Project CARS 2
- Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin
- Rayman Legends
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Rez Infinite
- Robinson: The Journey
- Rocket League®
- Salary Man Escape
- Secret of Mana
- Shadow of the Beast™
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edit…
- Shenmue I & II
- Sonic Mania
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ
- South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™
- Spyro™ + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
- Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas™
- Statik
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R
- SUPERHOT
- Tacoma
- Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum Session!
- TEKKEN 7
- That’s You!
- The Crew® 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® VR
- The Elder Scrolls® Online: Collection
- The Escapists 2
- The Evil Within® 2
- The Jak and Daxter Trilogy
- The Last of Us™ – Left Behind
- The Persistence
- THE QUIET MAN™
- The Sims™ 4
- The Surge
- The Unfinished Swan™
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year E…
- Thumper
- Ticket to Ride
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Standa…
- TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Track Lab™
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Tumble VR
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Vampyr
- Watch Dogs® 2 – Deluxe Edition
- We Happy Few
- WipEout® 2048
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital D…
- WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yooka-Laylee
More titles will be added to the sale on January 4 so stay tuned.
If you’re based in the US, don’t forget to check out the latest holiday flash sale.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]