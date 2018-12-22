PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS3 / PlayStation 3 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PlayStation Europe’s Massive January Sale Is Already Live With a Number of Hit Titles Discounted

December 22, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

PlayStation Store Sales

We have a little over a week to go before entering 2019 but PlayStation Europe has decided to celebrate Christmas by running its massive January sale in December, discounting hit titles including Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War. You can also save up to 70 percent off on a number of games during the promotion.

Head over to the PlayStation Store January Sale page for a full list of discounts. You’ll need to sign into your local store for local prices. Some of the games on offer include:

  • Alien: Isolation
  • ALIENATION™
  • ARK Park
  • ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins® – The Curse Of the P…
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins® – The Hidden Ones
  • Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION
  • Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – Season pass
  • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission™
  • Batman Arkham Collection
  • Batman Arkham Origins
  • Batman: Arkham City
  • Batman™: Arkham VR
  • Battlefield™ V
  • BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition
  • Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
  • Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
  • Borderlands 2 Ultimate Edition
  • Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
  • Borderlands®2
  • Bound™
  • Bravo Team
  • Burnout™ Paradise Remastered
  • Call of Cthulhu®
  • Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops III
  • Call of Duty®: WWII – Digital Deluxe
  • Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Ro…
  • Chimparty
  • Cities: Skylines – PlayStation®4 Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
  • Crisis On the Planet of the Apes
  • Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
  • Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Full Game
  • DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
  • DARK SOULS™ III
  • DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED
  • Dead Cells
  • Dead Island Definitive Collection
  • Dead Nation™: Apocalypse Edition
  • Dead Space™
  • Dead Space™ 2
  • Dead Space™ 3
  • Déraciné
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection
  • Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
  • DMC Defintive Edition
  • DOOM® VFR
  • Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
  • DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™
  • DRAGON QUEST HEROES™
  • DRAGON QUEST HEROES™ II Digital Explorer’s Ed…
  • DRAGON QUEST XI: ECHOES OF AN ELUSIVE AGE
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro
  • Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • Dying Light
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
  • EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 19
  • Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Desp…
  • Elite Dangerous
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout 76
  • Far Cry®5 Deluxe Pack
  • Farming Simulator 18
  • Farpoint
  • FIFA 19
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV® Online Complete Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
  • FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION
  • Final Fantasy® IX
  • FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster
  • FOR HONOR Marching Fire Edition
  • Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
  • Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
  • Fortnite – Standard to Deluxe Upgrade
  • FRANTICS
  • Gang Beasts
  • GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES™
  • Goat Simulator
  • God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Gran Turismo™ Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Headmaster
  • Here They Lie
  • Hidden Agenda
  • Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
  • Horizon Zero Dawn™: The Frozen Wilds
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition
  • INSIDE
  • Journey™
  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Just Dance 2019®
  • Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
  • KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
  • KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • Knowledge is Power™: Decades
  • L. A. Noire
  • LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
  • LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers
  • Life is Strange 2: Ep.1
  • LUMO
  • Madden NFL 19
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Slee…
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist
  • Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Ed…
  • Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
  • Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
  • Metal Gear Survive
  • Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
  • MLB® The Show™ 18 Digital Deluxe Edition
  • MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™
  • Moss™
  • MotoGP™18
  • MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE
  • NBA 2K19
  • Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom
  • No Heroes Allowed!™ VR
  • Nom Nom Galaxy
  • OKAMI HD
  • Overwatch® Legendary Edition
  • Owlboy
  • PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
  • Patapon™ Remastered
  • Persona 4: Dancing All Night
  • Persona 5
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2
  • PixelJunk VR™ Dead Hungry
  • PlayStation®VR Worlds
  • Polybius
  • Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition
  • PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 LEGEND EDITION
  • Project CARS 2
  • Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin
  • Rayman Legends
  • RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
  • RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
  • Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
  • Rez Infinite
  • Robinson: The Journey
  • Rocket League®
  • Salary Man Escape
  • Secret of Mana
  • Shadow of the Beast™
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edit…
  • Shenmue I & II
  • Sonic Mania
  • SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ
  • South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™
  • Spyro™ + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
  • Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas™
  • Statik
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
  • STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION
  • SUPER BOMBERMAN R
  • SUPERHOT
  • Tacoma
  • Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum Session!
  • TEKKEN 7
  • That’s You!
  • The Crew® 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® VR
  • The Elder Scrolls® Online: Collection
  • The Escapists 2
  • The Evil Within® 2
  • The Jak and Daxter Trilogy
  • The Last of Us™ – Left Behind
  • The Persistence
  • THE QUIET MAN™
  • The Sims™ 4
  • The Surge
  • The Unfinished Swan™
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year E…
  • Thumper
  • Ticket to Ride
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Standa…
  • TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Track Lab™
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Tumble VR
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • Vampyr
  • Watch Dogs® 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • We Happy Few
  • WipEout® 2048
  • Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital D…
  • WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yooka-Laylee

More titles will be added to the sale on January 4 so stay tuned.

If you’re based in the US, don’t forget to check out the latest holiday flash sale.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

Tags: ,
Zombies Have Mysteriously Gone Missing in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout Mode
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.