The Division Will be Free for All PlayStation Plus Members in Asia

The lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus members sometimes differs between regions, so it’s not necessarily a surprise to see Asia’s games will be slightly different than the Western regions. However, those in the West may find the differences for January 2019 a little disappointing, considering many found their crop of games lackluster. All Asian PlayStation Plus members can get two high-intensity Ubisoft titles for free in January: Steep and Tom Clancy’s The Division. The games are available from January 10th until February 6th.

Let us welcome 2019 with January’s FREE game for all PS Plus members! Experience adrenaline pumping action with Tom Clancy’s The Division and Steep as these 2 Ubisoft titles will be FREE to download from 10 Jan 2019! pic.twitter.com/1PlvdZafVr — PlayStation Asia (@PlayStationAsia) December 27, 2018

Granted, Steep is also part of the free game lineup available in Western regions. However, the full lineup has been somewhat controversial. The other PlayStation 4 game, Portal Knights, is a fairly niche title that may not appeal to many. While there’s no game that appeals to everyone, The Division is a much more high-profile game. And even better, since those who get the game obviously already have PlayStation Plus, they will be able to start it up right away.

While those with an Asian PlayStation Plus account only get two free games, they also get a couple of other goodies. The special “Toro Winter” dynamic theme is a special treat for all subscribers. The theme is available until March 6th. They can also get a special PlayStation Plus-exclusive Premium Musical Notes “Final Fantasy Sound Selection,” which is available until July 31st.

What do you make of this lineup? Do you have an Asian PlayStation Plus Subscription? Let us know!