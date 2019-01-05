Hajime Tabata Pens Letter to Fans Thanking Them for Their Support and Apologizing for Inconvenience

Final Fantasy XV director, Hajime Tabata, took everyone by surprise towards the end of 2018 when he announced that he was leaving Square Enix to open his own studio, JP Games. As a result of his departure, the game’s remaining DLC (except Episode Ardyn) was cancelled.

In a New Year’s letter, Tabata thanked fans for their support throughout the transition, and apologized for the inconvenience his departure may have caused. He also shared some of his plans for 2019.

You can read the letter in its entirety below (courtesy of Siliconera):

Happy New Year Everybody! In 2018, I was blessed with the support of so many people. At the same time, I realize I may have inconvenienced others in the interim. I’d like to take this time to apologize for any disturbances I may have caused last year. And to those who offered me their support throughout this time: please allow me to express my heartfelt gratitude to you once again. This year, for starters, I will be committed to seriously updating the latest version of my “self.” I will prioritize my time to meet with and learn a great deal of things from people who I didn’t quite get a chance to meet before, as well as those who I will be meeting for the very first time. And once my personal update is complete, I’m going to dive vigorously into my new work at hand. I was deeply moved by the large number of people who relentlessly showed their support for my endeavors, even though I had just recently resigned from my post at the big company. So again, I would like to thank all of you so very much. I promise I will do my best to meet your expectations. Lastly, I truly want to thank each and every one of you for posting kind comments on my behalf. I’m extremely honored – and needless to say – receiving so much power from your words. There have been so many messages sent my way, so please forgive me for not being able to read all of them yet. I will take my time to read each and every one of them, little by little. So all of that being said, I ask for your continued support in 2019! I hope this new year turns out to be a fantastic one for all of you as well.

Tabata previously said that he parted ways with Square Enix on good terms, and that he wanted to go “in his own direction.”

We wish him the best of luck!

