Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Director Celebrates Metacritic Score

Now that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth critic reviews are out, the game has settled for a Metacritic score of 93/100, earning universal acclaim and becoming the series‘ second highest-rated game to date. Rebirth’s development team is understandably esctatic, with director Naoki Hamaguchi taking to Twitter to release a statement about the game’s metascore.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth reviews shower praise at the direction

Hamaguchi revealed that Rebirth’s development team set a goal of achieving a Metacritic score of at least 90/100. Hamaguchi believes that earning universal praise will enable Square Enix to meet another goal: reaching new players and existing fans alike.

“This wonderful result was only possible thanks to the entire development team’s hard work and dedication, so I’d like to thank them from the bottom of my heart,” Hamaguchi wrote. “I’ve been supported by the press, community, influencers, and the PR team, and I can’t thank them enough. Let’s continue this positive momentum through the launch of the game, everyone!”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will release on Thursday, February 29, exclusively on the PS5. Creative director Tetsuya Nomura has pleaded with players to not post spoilers without proper warnings. You can read his message in full below: