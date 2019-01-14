Gantaku is Bringing Alucard to Life With a Limited Symphony of the Night Figure

Gantaku, a high-end collectible company, has revealed its latest, lavish figure: Alucard from the Castlevania series. While Alucard is hot right now thanks to the Netflix show based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, this figure is based on Alucard much later in life, specifically his Symphony of the Night incarnation. There will only be a limited number of these extravagant, expensive figures made, and preorders are about to open.

This figure, which comes with accessories such as the Alucard Sword and Shield, and a holy cross, is 1/5 scale and will be sold for roughly $450. It will be available for preorder from January 16 to February 12, 2019, and is currently estimated to release in June 2019. A hard limit of 1,000 units will be available wordwide.

Seeing Alucard in his full glory via this figure is a great reminder of Castlevania‘s renewed energy as of late, despite a new game in the series still being a pipe dream for the fans. Konami has drawn attention to Castlevania itself however, with content in the likes of Super Bomberman R and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as a PlayStation 4 port of Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night in Castlevania Requiem.

A third season of the aforementioned Netflix show has also been greenlit, which producer Adi Shankar is now referring to as part of the Bootleg Multiverse, which also includes an upcoming Devil May Cry project. The show’s second season wrapped up the Castlevania III story, and seemed to hint at that game’s canonical follow-up, Curse of Darkness. Of course, Shankar is keeping the details scarce for now.

[Source: Gantaku]