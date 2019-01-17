PandaBall Is the Super-Powered Panda Soccer Game You Didn’t Know You Needed



Just when you thought your Thursday couldn’t get any better, we come bearing tidings of great joy. A twin-stick soccer-action game starring a cast of pandas is well on its way to getting funded on Kickstarter. Check out the campaign page for PandaBall right here and, if all goes according to plan, you’ll be able to check it out on the PlayStation 4 in August 2019. This is the strangest soccer game we’ve seen since Ganbare! Super Strikers.

This is a 5-on-5 soccer game that is easy to pick up, but difficult to master. There are only three buttons to worry about. Players will move and shoot with the thumb-sticks, pass with the circle button, and sprint with the right trigger. The simple controls make PandaBall easy to pick up even for non-gamers, but each Panda will have its own unique stats and abilities, so more competitive players can get their strategic fix.

PandaBall features:

Easy to play, even for people with no gaming experience, still with the possibility to increase your technical skill level.

Various Balls and Powerups with different traits and effects.

Each Panda is unique in appearance, passive ability, items, stats, and personality. Which gives the player freedom to create a team completely to his/her liking, both by look and strategy.

Every Panda has it’s own level and a quest to complete for each level. Leveling up grants a new item for your Panda, thus making your skills apparent to other players.

While playing PandaBall, you will get rewarded with experience points for every game. Start as a “Panda Apprentice” and become a “Panda Champion.”

Developer GETAGAME is eager to point out that PandaBall will be a “premium” game, with lots of unlockables and cosmetic rewards that are earned simply by playing. The team will be aiming to deliver a finished product, and one that you can enjoy with friends for a long time.

If PandaBall sounds like the kind of game you never know you needed, we’re sure the people on this development team would love your support. Hopefully we’ll have another Kickstarter success story on our hands.