Lapis x Labyrinth Lets You Bash Baddies and Amass Obscene Wealth This May



Stack, raid, and get paid when Lapis x Labyrinth launches on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on May 28, 2019 in North America. The game will launch a few days later in Europe, on May 31st. Check out the release date trailer above, and feast your eyes on the beautiful limited edition here.

Lapis x Labyrinth is an action-RPG that’s all about smashing up bad guys and collecting tons of precious loot. This time, when we say “tons,” it’s not hyperbole. As your party takes down hordes of enemies, treasure chests, gold, and loot will explode onto the screen. Activating Fever Time kicks things into overdrive, dealing massive amounts of damage to foes, and generating enough jewels and wealth to supply several kingdoms.

Those of you who love to customize the perfect RPG party or dungeon-raiding group will find plenty of options in Lapis x Labyrinth. There are eight different classes to choose from, and your attacks, strengths, and weaknesses will depend on how you stack your party. There are over 4,000 unique party configurations, so you’ll be tinkering for a while.

Lapis x Labyrinth features:

The Power of Dango – Select between 8 unique character classes to build your party, from the mighty Destroyer to the swift Hunter! Stack up to 4 characters and swap between them to unleash different attacks, or make a united assault against your enemies!

FEVER TIME – Rack up the points and stack up the riches by unleashing Fever Mode! Defeat enough enemies to activate a special mode that rains pain upon your foes and showers you with tons of loot! This contributes to your score at the end of each level, which results in even MORE rewards! Huzzah!

What’s Reward Without Risk? – Powerful fiends and hordes of ferocious creatures stand between you and the treasure. With over 100 different monsters lurking within the labyrinth, you’ll have your work cut out for you!

Lapis x Labyrinth looks adorable and incredibly stylish. We’ve had our eye on this one for a while, so hopefully we can update you soon with some hands-on impressions!