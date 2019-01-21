Compile Heart Reveals New Date A Live Game for PlayStation 4

Another game based on the Japanese light novel series Date A Live is on the way. Developer Compile Heart recently revealed the new entry, Date A Live: Ren Dystopia, and announced it will launch on the PlayStation 4 in Japan during Summer 2019. Whether or not a Western release is planned has yet to be specified.

Referred to as a “spirit capture adventure,” this installment in the series will once again star Shido Itsuka. Shido isn’t the only returning character, either. Kaguya, Kotori, Kurumi, Miku, Natsumi, Origami, Tohka, and Yuzuru are all back for the next adventure, as well. Additionally, a new heroine will be joining the fun, the enigmatic Ren.

What the narrative behind Date A Live: Ren Dystopia will entail serves as somewhat of a mystery of its own. However, a box adorned with a snake decoration rests at the center of Shido’s newest adventure. Curiously, trouble will find Shido and his allies when said box is finally opened.

In addition to a release window for Japan and brief details concerning the narrative, Compile Heart has revealed key art and images for Date A Live: Ren Dystopia. They are featured in the gallery below.

Despite uncertainty regarding Date A Live: Ren Dystopia’s Western launch, Western audiences will still get to try their hand at the Date A Live series in Summer 2019. This is courtesy of Date A Live: Rio Incarnation‘s being localized by Idea Factory International for a physical and digital release on the PlayStation 4. Rio Incarnation is also slated to receive a digital release for PC via Steam.

[Source: Twinfinite, Compile Heart]