Fall in Love With Spirits When Date a Live: Rio Reincarnation Leaves Japan

Idea Factory International recently announced they’ll be localizing the Date A Live series. Specifically, Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation is getting both a physical and digital release on the PlayStation 4 in Summer 2019. The title will also be available on PC digitally through Steam.

This romantic visual novel series is set thirty years after the appearance of mysterious entities, known as Spirits, caused a series of spatial quakes to damage the real world. A high school student named Shido Itsuka, is told by his sister, Kotori, that he is the only one with the ability to seal Spirits. That ability involves dating the Spirit and making them fall in love with him.

Developed by Idea Factory, Compile Heart, and Sting, Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation will feature Japanese voice-overs with English subtitles. According to Idea Factory International, “Two CG scenes were modified for the PS4 release, while the Steam version will remain unedited.” However, the gameplay (for both versions of the game) is identical to the original Japanese releases.

Below are the key features you can expect from Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation.

Multiple Dates, Multiple Outcomes – With 11 characters to choose from and over 150 dating events, who you choose is up to you!​​ Find Your Route to Love – The choices you make with each girl can affect your overall destiny. Clear all of your date’s conditions to reveal the heroine’s true ending!​​ Motion Portrait Animation Comes To Life – All standing portraits that players interact with will breathe, blink, and react to your conversations! The heroines feel more realistic than ever!​​ There’s More Where That Came From – Two previous entries in the DATE A LIVE series that were only available on the PlayStation®3, Rinne Utopia and Arusu Install, will be included in Rio Reincarnation! Re-experience the ending of your date’s route in Rinne Utopia and Arusa Install, and experience new date endings and Event CGs in Rio Reincarnation!

[Source: Siliconera and Idea Factory]