The Next Gundam Game is SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays

Recently, Bandai Namco announced plans to reveal the next big Mobile Suit Gundam video game, but with a twist. The reveal would be taking place within a free to play title on the PlayStation 4, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2. While that happened as planned, Bandai Namco also just dropped the announcement trailer on its YouTube channel anyway. The new game is the next title in the SD Gundam G Generation series, this time called Cross Rays.

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays is introduced via some pre-rendered footage of various popular Gundam mobile suits in action, including the Barbatos Lupus from recent hit Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans. While that suit has made its video game debut elsewhere, this appears to be its debut for the SD Gundam G Generation series.

For those unfamiliar, the SD Gundam G Generation series is another crossover strategy RPG in somewhat similar vein to Super Robot Wars. However, this series focuses on Gundam only, and uses the popular “SD” designs. No platform or gameplay was revealed this time, but generally these are multiplatform titles, with the last one being on the PlayStation 4, the PS Vita, and the Nintendo Switch. Also, that same title was the first in the series to get an English localization, although it wasn’t actually sold in North America.

There may not be any information on the actual game in the trailer, but more information is on the way. At the end of the video, we’re instructed to hop over to the official Famitsu website tomorrow at 1 PM (JST). Presumably, Famitsu will be providing the usual media, game details and possible interviews.