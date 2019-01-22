See What the Rocket League Roadmap for Spring 2019 Looks Like

Rocket League has made a name for itself as the game that keeps on giving. Psyonix has continued to support the game with free and paid DLC since launch, allowing for it to continue to be one of the most talked-about games. Now the team has posted an updated on the official website that details much of what to expect for the game this spring.

Competitive Season 9 will wrap up at the end of February 2019. Season 10 will be underway at that time too, giving players the opportunity to start fresh. In addition to new in-game music and new events, February will also be when we see a cross-platform party system, which allows for users from across different consoles to communicate in-game.

In terms of March 2019, that will be when Rocket Pass 2 ends. That month will mark the introduction of new Licensed Premium DLC. Psyonix noted that the Rocket Pass 3 will have a ton in store for the community.

Since Competitive Season 9 will be ending soon, Psyonix gave us a look at the rewards:

COMPETITIVE AND EXTRA MODE REWARDS Bronze I or higher – Season 9 – Bronze Wheels

Silver I or higher – Season 9 – Silver Wheels + lower Wheels

Gold I or higher – Season 9 – Gold Wheels + lower Wheels

Platinum I or higher – Season 9 – Platinum Wheels + lower Wheels

Diamond I or higher – Season 9 – Diamond Wheels + lower Wheels

Champion I or higher – Season 9 – Champion Wheels + Lower Wheels GRAND CHAMPION REWARDS Competitive Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – Grand Champion’ In-Game Title + all Season 9 Wheels

Rumble Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – RNG Champ’ In-Game Title + all Season 9 Wheels

Dropshot Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – Floor Destroyer’ In-Game Title + all Season 9 Wheels

Hoops Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – Dunk Master’ In-Game Title + all Season Wheels

Snow Day Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – Blizzard Wizard’ In-Game Title + all Season 9 Wheels

Psyonix encouraged everyone to stay tuned for more information regarding the Rocket Pass 3 Challenges and Competitive Season 10.

Will you be reaping any of the rewards from Season 9? Are you looking forward to Season 10 and Rocket Pass 3? Let us know!

[Source: Rocket League Blog Post]