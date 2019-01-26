Here’s Your First Look at Anthem’s Microtransactions

With Anthem‘s VIP demo now live, players have been streaming and taking screenshots of various aspects of the game. Reddit user thyroid_ has offered us our first look at Anthem‘s microtransactions, which you can check out below. However, do note that BioWare has said that nothing is final and prices are subject to change.

You can open the image in a new window to enlarge.

Image credit: Reddit user thyroid_

Based on the screenshot, ResetEra users have estimated that $1 will net you roughly 100 Shards. Players have the option of purchasing items with Shards that are bought with real money, or Coin earned by playing the game.

“One thing to keep in mind is these don’t represent final, stamped-for-all-of-eternity pricing,” Senior Systems Designer Chris Schmidt clarified on Reddit. “We are iterating on our economy design and balance almost daily, so you’re seeing a snapshot of one iteration. This is why we tend to not discuss things like pricing, because it’s one of those iterative things that’s sure to change frequently right up until the day you play the game.”

While prices aren’t final, ResetEra users have noted that they seem to fall in line with Fortnite‘s prices. At present, Anthem‘s armor pack roughly comes up to $20, emotes cost around $12, and rare textures cost roughly $8.

BioWare has said that nothing is locked behind real money.

“There are no items, including cosmetics and emotes, that are only available for purchase with Shards,” the studio told Variety. “Everything is either available for Coin only or has a dual price, giving players the option of saving up their Coin or dropping real money on Shards for an emote or skin.”

We’ll find out what the launch economy will look like upon Anthem‘s release on February 22, 2019.

[Source: Reddit, Variety via ResetEra]