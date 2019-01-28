Marvel’s Spider-Man Adds Two Fantastic Four Suits for Free

Two new Marvel’s Spider-Man suits are now available, and they’re both inspired by Spider-Man’s unique history with the Fantastic Four. As of January 28, 2019, you can unlock the Bombastic Bag-Man Suit and Future Foundation Suit for free, just by downloading patch 1.14.

If you’ll remember, Marvel teased some exciting Fantastic Four news in the beginning of the month. That led to a week-long celebration of the first family. In a new PlayStation Blog post, Marvel’s Spider-Man writer Christos Gage (who also penned more than a fair share of Fantastic Four content) revealed that Marvel wanted to get PS4 players in on the action. Insomniac Games was recruited to create the hilarious Bombastic Bag-Man suit, and the sleek Future Foundation suit.

Bombastic Bag-Man was borne from absolute necessity. When Peter Parker needed the Fantastic Four’s help getting the symbiote suit off of his body, they reluctantly obliged.

Gage reminisced,

The Fantastic Four got it off, but then Spidey was left in his underpants (we’d never do something that silly in the game…wait, I’m being told we did). So Spidey borrowed a Fantastic Four costume…but they don’t have masks! So, to conceal Peter Parker’s secret identity, his frenemy, the Human Torch, gave Spidey a grocery bag to wear on his head. As The Thing might say, what a revoltin’ development!

The Future Foundation suit is much more dignified, and comes from a timeline wherein Parker actually succeeded in befriending and joining the Fantastic Four.

If you’d like to see either suit in action, Insomniac will be hosting a livestream on its Twitch channel at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET on January 28th. Or, if you have the game, you can see them yourself after the update!