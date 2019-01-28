Koei Tecmo’s Latest Earnings Report Show Strong Sales for Warriors Orochi 4, Nioh

Koei Tecmo has released its earnings information for Q3 2018, which takes us through the end of last year. There wasn’t a ton of activity for Koei Tecmo towards the end of the year, but a combination of Warriors Orochi 4, Nioh‘s Complete Edition, and projects such as mobile games have kept things steady.

The report cites that Warriors Orochi 4 was a worldwide success for Koei Tecmo, with over 500,000 shipments of the game across multiple territories for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. Speaking of Musou titles, while Dynasty Warriors 9 wasn’t a critical hit, adjustments to the game (including the free demo) seem to have boosted it, but Koei Tecmo did not provide sales numbers.

While Warriors Orochi 4 is the only title with numbers attached at all, Koei Tecmo does cite Nioh as still seeing steady sales, thanks to the Complete Edition that followed the initial release. Koei Tecmo also worked with Square Enix on developing Dragon Quest Builders 2 (to improve the combat from the first game), and the Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia mobile game, which the company says did well overseas.

Koei Tecmo has a lot going on in the future as well, with further mobile game developments in the pipeline, and a new Atelier game on the way. Team Ninja is also collaborating with Nintendo on Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, which could end up being a big deal for both companies. According to the earnings report, Koei Tecmo also has dealings in spaces such as pachinko, amusement, and real estate. Fun facts!

[Source: Koei Tecmo via Reset Era]