Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Leaks Just Days Ahead of Reveal

Just one day after being teased on social media by Koei Tecmo, Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate has leaked. The game was listed on Amazon Japan, though that listing has since been pulled down. As this is the Internet, fans got a glimpse at some new additions coming to the game before it was.

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate will contain a new playable character by the name of Gaia and Joan of Arc, a returning character who last appeared in Warriors Orochi 3. On top of that, the game will feature a more expanded version of the story that began in Warriors Orochi 4. New side scenarios, game modes, and mechanics will also be included.

Koei Tecmo will reveal more about the title on August 30, so fans can expect to see it in action very soon. Unfortunately for the publisher and developer, the game’s reveal might not come as much of a shock now.

The base game, Warriors Orochi 4, was released back in 2018 on PS4. The Orochi series has become well known, as it combines the popular Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors series into one beat’em up to rule them all. We reviewed the game back when it launched and praised it for its character roster and refined gameplay mechanics.

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force typically release definitive versions or variations of the mainline Warriors games sometime after release. It seems like Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate will be no different, and hardcore fans will probably be perfectly fine with that. New details will also likely emerge about Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate at this year’s Tokyo Game Show alongside the rest of Koei Tecmo’s lineup, which will include Nioh 2, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV, and Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout.

Tokyo Game Show will begin on September 11th and end on September 15th. You can expect all sorts of coverage from us going over the plethora of Japanese titles that’ll be revealed.

[Source: DualShockers]