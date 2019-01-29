Buy Cheap Indies for Charity with the Latest PlayStation Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle and PlayStation have come together once again, this time for a new selection of indie games. With the Humble Indie PlayStation Bundle 2019, you can get a set of choice titles for great prices depending on your chosen tier, and support either the featured charity, or choose one from the provided list.

The basic tier, which costs a minimum purchase of one dollar, includes Grim Fandango Remastered, InnerSpace, and The Bard’s Tale. For the “beat the average” tier, paying over the average (which sits at just over nine dollars at the time of writing) will net you Layers of Fear, Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut (Standard Edition), The Talos Principle, and Broken Age. Finally, paying at least 15 dollars includes Killing Floor 2 and Shadow Warrior 2.

Bonuses, which come with the respective tiers, include digital soundtracks for Grim Fandango Remastered, InnerSpace, Layers of Fear, and Broken Age. There’s also a 10% discount voucher for the Humble Monthly service. You can preview the tracklists for each album right on the bundle’s listing website.

The featured charity this month is charity: water. This organization is a non-profit based in New York that uses public donations to being clean drinking water to developing countries via sustainable solutions. Of course, Humble Bundle allows users to select a different charity from a list of affiliates if they don’t want to support the featured option.

The codes here are available for PlayStation Network users in the SIEA region, which includes countries in the Americas. This includes countries such as Canada, Mexico, and Brazil in addition to the United States.

[Source: Humble Bundle]