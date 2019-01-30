FromSoftware Reveals All the Things That’ll Make People Come Back to Sekiro

The game director for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Hidetaka Miyazaki, was interviewed at the Taipei Gameshow and was asked some interesting questions about the upcoming action game. Sekiro should blend familiar elements with new features, since it will play similarly to the Souls games developed by FromSoftware, but it will emphasize fast-paced ninja action and stealth. Now, we’ve learned about different ways the game will attempt to keep people coming back. Expect multiple endings and other things that enhance replayability.

During the interview, Miyazaki was asked about the difference between experience points and money, since they are two separate things in Sekiro.

In the “Soul” series, money and experience points were one and the same. This time, we’ve made them separate. One of the major reason for that is that people get bored if resource management is the same. This time, players will use money as such and experience points for skills. That’s the idea. Players who got lost in the skill points had a lot of fun this time too. As for the difference in use, regarding experience points or skill points, we have what’s called a skill tree in which players can choose which skill or which ability they want. As for money, it will be used as such, so players will find a shop and they can buy items there. I’m repeating myself, but the game is designed so that it will be fun to get lost in the skill tree. But this time, players will not get lost with how to use money.

He was then asked if the ending would change depending on certain conditions.

Yes, Sekiro has multiple endings. It is like in previous games if you want, but this time it’s even more rooted in the story.

It seems that story will play a bigger role in Sekiro than in previous action games of a similar genre by From Software, something that many are looking forward to. Miyazaki was asked about whether there was anything to look forward to in a second run.

Yes, we have included replay value and each run through will get harder.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will release on March 22, 2019, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Are you excited about Sekiro? Does it intrigue you that it will focus more on narrative? Let us know!

[Source: Game Watch via Reddit]