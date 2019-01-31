Unexplored: Unlocked Edition Procedurally Generated a PS4 Release Date

If you love roguelite games and endless dungeon crawling, you can’t miss Unexplored: Unlocked Edition when it hits the PlayStation 4 in February. The definitive edition of this critically-acclaimed indie game from developer Ludomotion will be coming to the PS4 on February 22, 2019.

This will be Unlocked‘s PlayStation debut, but the game has been out for a while on PCs and the Nintendo Switch. The Steam reviews, you’ll find, are extremely positive. It’s rare in modernity that you see an indie game embrace such simplicity in its aesthetic, yet still manage to rack up enthusiastic player reviews. One has no issue finding player reviews from people who have spend dozens of hours exploring the “Dungeon of Doom.”

The base game lets players choose between seven different classes and tasks them with exploring a procedurally-generated dungeon that has won awards for its algorithmic foundation. Coined “cyclic dungeon generation,” the tech upon which these dungeons are founded allows for a more organic, hand-crafted layout. The dungeons feel intentional and intelligent, not random and robotic.

Unexplored: Unlocked Edition will launch with all three DLC packs: Mithril Run, Ripley Run, and The Dark Ritual. Here’s a short summary of each:

Mithril Run DLC: Explore the dark abandoned mines of Moryondor and escape with as much gold and treasure possible

Ripley Run DLC: Armed with your trusty repeater crossbow, face off against a horde of alien Creeps

The Dark Ritual DLC: Stop a group of cultists summoning The Great Old One in this Cthulhu-esque mystery.

If you’re looking for a charming, addictive time-killer on PlayStation 4, don’t overlooked Unexplored: Unlocked Edition! If you’ve already played the game on Steam, chime in below and let us know how you liked it!

[Source: Gamasutra]