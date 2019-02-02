BioWare Outlines List of Fixes Made to Anthem’s Launch Version That Won’t Appear in the Demo

Anthem‘s VIP demo weekend didn’t exactly go according to plan, prompting BioWare to issue an apology and offer compensation to frustrated players. While the developer believes that this weekend’s open demo is a “significant improvement,” it has warned players that they may see some “recurring issues,” many of which have already been fixed in the launch version.

BioWare’s Head of Live Service, Chad Robertson, penned a blog to outline a few of these fixes and improvements, including:

Further performance Improvements

Additional stability fixes

Fixes to inscriptions showing up incorrectly

Fixes to inscriptions from other Javelins being chosen

Fixes to disappearing customization settings

Fixes to XP gain behavior

Audio improvements

Improvements to PC controls, including flight and aiming

A Social Hub: The Launch Bay

According to Robertson, “literally a few thousand more” fixes and improvements have been made.

Those concerned about server capacity need not worry. BioWare has promised that it’s equipped to handle the load. However, should the number of players exceed server capacity, the developer plans to “control entry rates of incoming players” so that those who are already logged in aren’t interrupted. Robertson said that this system also gives the team some time to increase server capacity.

“If you encounter this situation, we hope you’ll be patient with us and try again later,” he added. “We’ll have messaging on our servers on our server status page.”

Anthem will release on February 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: BioWare]