Anthem's Trophy List Has Been Leaked, Completionists Will Be Rewarded With a Platinum

February 2, 2019

Reddit user DeftonesBandPSN, who is known for leaking trophy lists ahead of video game releases, has managed to get his hands on a copy of Anthem. As a result, we now have the game’s trophies in form of a list as well as screenshots for the skeptical ones.

Requirements seem simple enough but since trophies are completion-based, we can’t tell how much we’ll be grinding yet. You can find the full list below but it may contain spoilers so proceed at your own risk.

Platinum – Grandmaster – Collect all Trophies.

Gold – No Stone Unturned – Complete all Bastion Collectibles challenges.

Silver – A Royal Favor – Complete Dax’s Emerald Abyss story.

Silver – Triple Threat – Complete Matthias’s Triple Threat story.

Bronze – Comrades in Arms – Complete Part 1 of Brin’s Need to Know story.

Bronze – Military Pursuits – Complete Part 2 of Brin’s Need to Know story.

Bronze – Arcanist Mysteries – Complete Matthias’s Search for Knowledge story.

Bronze – Scholarly Pursuits – Complete Matthias’s Riddles of Raban Maur story.

Bronze – Restoring Glory – Complete Yarrow’s Keeping Promises story.

Bronze – Honorable Pursuits – Complete Yarrow’s Shallow Grave story.

Silver – Early Warnings – Complete Early Warnings.

Silver – Incursion – Complete Incursion.

Silver – Finding Old Friends – Complete Finding Old Friends.

Silver – The Tomb of General Tarsis – Complete The Tomb of General Tarsis.

Silver – The Fortress of Dawn – Complete The Fortress of Dawn.

Silver – Freelancer Down – Complete Freelancer Down.

Gold – Return to the Heart of Rage – Complete Return to the Heart of Rage.

Bronze – Uncommon Talent – Complete a mission, contract, or stronghold with an uncommon javelin rarity.

Bronze – Rare Talent – Complete a mission, contract, or stronghold with a rare javelin rarity.

Bronze – Epic Talent – Complete a mission, contract, or stronghold with an epic javelin rarity.

Bronze – Master Talent – Complete a mission, contract, or stronghold with a masterwork javelin rarity.

Bronze – Assault Artisan< – Complete 3 Assault Rifle I Challenges

Bronze – Light Machine Gun Lover – Complete 3 Light Machine Gun I Challenges

Bronze – Born in Battle – Complete 3 Marksman Rifle I Challenges

Bronze – Straight Shooter – Complete 3 Machine Pistol I Challenges

Bronze – Pistol Whipped – Complete 3 Heavy Pistol I Challenges

Bronze – I Call Shotgun – Complete 3 Shotgun I Challenges

Bronze – Sniper Ace – Complete 3 Sniper Rifle I Challenges

Bronze – Cannon Connoisseur – Complete 3 Autocannon I Challenges

Bronze – Grenade Guru – Complete 3 Grenade Launcher I Challenges

Bronze – Arms Merchant – Complete 12 Ranger Gear I Challenges

Bronze – Munitions Maestro – Complete 12 Colossus Gear I Challenges

Bronze – Seal Savant – Complete 12 Storm Gear I Challenges

Bronze – Gadgets Galore – Complete 12 Interceptor Gear I Challenges

Bronze – Explorer: High Road – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in High Road.

Bronze – Explorer: Academy Ruins – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Academy Ruins.

Bronze – Explorer: Monument Watch – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Monument Watch.

Bronze – Explorer: Fortress of Dawn – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Fortress of Dawn.

Bronze – Explorer: Ruins of Shadowmark – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Ruins of Shadowmark.

Bronze – Explorer: Valley of Tarsis – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Valley of Tarsis.

Bronze – Explorer: Great Falls Canyon – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Great Falls Canyon.

Bronze – Explorer: Emerald Abyss – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Emerald Abyss.

Bronze – Explorer: East Gate – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in East Gate.

Bronze – Explorer: Eastern Reach – Discover all districts, landmarks, and hidden places in Eastern Reach.

Silver – Freelancer Veteran – Complete tasks to aid the Freelancer cause.

Silver – Arcanist Executor – Complete tasks to aid the Arcanist cause.

Silver – Sentinel Ally – Complete tasks to aid the Sentinel cause.

Anthem will release on February 22, 2019.

[Source: Reddit]

