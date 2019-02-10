Blacklight: Retribution PS4 Version Will Continue to Operate as PC Version Shuts Down

One of this console generation’s first free-to-play shooters, Blacklight: Retribution, will be shutting down its PC services after more than seven years of operation, developer Hardsuit Labs has announced. However, the PlayStation 4 version will remain live as it is because “there are no game servers being hosted for it,” according to a notice published on Reddit.

While the PS4 version will remain operational, Hardsuit Labs has said that it won’t be releasing any more patches or updates, and will not be offering any official technical support from here on out.

The good news is that the developer is working on something new, which requires the team’s full attention.

“The reality is Hardsuit Labs has been engaged for some time now in some very interesting projects that require the full focus of the development teams and leadership,” the developer explained. “The studio capacity and resources are and have been entirely engaged with these projects and will be for the foreseeable future. As such, we officially will no longer be patching, updating, or doing technical support for Blacklight: Retribution. Account migration will officially shut down as of today, as will the official support site.”

In February 2017, publisher Perfect World Entertainment was hit by a round of layoffs but said that none of its games were affected. Later that year, it handed over publishing rights for Blacklight: Retribution back to Hardsuit Labs.

A sequel to Blacklight: Tango Town, Blacklight: Retribution received positive reviews overall, surpassing its predecessor.

Any of our readers still playing the game?

[Source: Reddit]