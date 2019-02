Resident Evil 5 Sales Have Reached 11 Million Copies, Resident Evil 7 Has Sold Over 6 Million Copies

A recent update to Capcom’s list of “Platinum titles” has revealed that Resident Evil 5 has sold 11 million copies across all SKUs, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard has sold another million units since April 2018, now totaling 6.1 million copies.

The original version of Resident Evil 5 sold 7.4 million copies. The game’s gold edition and other releases added another 3.6 million, bringing the total to 11 million.

As we previously reported, Monster Hunter: World is one of Capcom’s best-selling titles, with nearly 12 million units sold since its release in January 2018.

Capcom’s top 25 titles as of December 31, 2018 are as follows:

Monster Hunter: World – 11.9 million units Resident Evil 5 (original release) – 7.4 million units Resident Evil 6 – 7.2 million units Street Fighter II – 6.3 million units Resident Evil 7 biohazard – 6.1 million units Resident Evil 2 (original release) – 4.96 million units Monster Hunter Freedom 3 – 4.9 million units Monster Hunter X (Cross) – 4.3 million units Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate – 4.2 million units Monster Hunter 4 – 4.1 million units Street Fighter II Turbo – 4.1 million units Monster Hunter Freedom Unite – 3.8 million units Resident Evil 3 Nemesis – 3.5 million units Street Fighter IV – 3.4 million units Dead Rising 2 – 3.1 million units Devil May Cry 4 – 3 million units Monster Hunter XX Double Cross – 3 million units Street Fighter V – 2.9 million units Resident Evil – 2.75 million units Dead Rising 3 – 2.6 million units Monster Hunter 3 (Tri) G – 2.6 million units Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City – 2.5 million units DmC Devil May Cry (original release) – 2.4 million units Resident Evil Revelations 2 – 2.4 million units Monster Hunter Freedom 2 – 2.4 million units

In total, Capcom has released 87 titles that have achieved Platinum status, meaning that they’ve crossed the one-million sales mark. If you’re interested in checking out the full list, head over to the source below.

